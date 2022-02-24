Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00042351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.34 or 0.06813646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,958.20 or 0.99663369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00043517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

