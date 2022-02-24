Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DUK stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

