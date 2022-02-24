Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$247 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.60 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.670 EPS.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,432,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.19, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.70.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,298 shares of company stock worth $7,234,650. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after acquiring an additional 417,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynatrace by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

