E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on E.On from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

