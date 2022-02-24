E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.66

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 8773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

ETWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in E2open Parent by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

