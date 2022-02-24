East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.89.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of EWBC opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.
About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.
