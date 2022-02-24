Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 235.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 890,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 0.48.

DEA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,590,968 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 202,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 148,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

