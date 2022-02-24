Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 488.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BLUA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93.
Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.
