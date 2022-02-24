Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 488.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:BLUA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.