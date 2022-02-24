Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 266,081 Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,081 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQD. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQD opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

