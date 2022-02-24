Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 368,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

GFX stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.