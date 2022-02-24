Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

