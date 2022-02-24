Eaton Vance Management Acquires 231 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $65.76 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $67.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

