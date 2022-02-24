Eaton Vance Management Has $52,000 Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 86.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.98.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

