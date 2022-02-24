Eaton Vance Management Has $69,000 Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cannae were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cannae by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cannae by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 3,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

About Cannae (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.