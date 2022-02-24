Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $18,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $124.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.99. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

Entegris Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.