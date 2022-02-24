Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,498 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 56.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cinemark by 6.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNK opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Cinemark Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.