eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in eBay were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,969,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.59 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.65.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

