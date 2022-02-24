eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. eBay has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

