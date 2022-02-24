eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.65.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.59 on Thursday. eBay has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

