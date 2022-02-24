eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.65.
Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.59 on Thursday. eBay has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About eBay (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
