eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $68.00

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.