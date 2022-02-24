eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $68.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

