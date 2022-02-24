eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $69.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.39.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $52.87. 520,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

