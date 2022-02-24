eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $69.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.39.
NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $52.87. 520,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19.
In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
