eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.39% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.05.

eBay stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. eBay has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

