eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.39% from the stock’s previous close.
EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.05.
eBay stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. eBay has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89.
In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
