eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 279,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,392,327 shares.The stock last traded at $50.60 and had previously closed at $54.59.

The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.39.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

