Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

