Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Edison International has raised its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.18. 146,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.