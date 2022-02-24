EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.68

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 7322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

The firm has a market cap of $799.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 251.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EHang by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in EHang during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

