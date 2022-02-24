Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.18-1.24 EPS.

ELAN stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 353,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,972. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

