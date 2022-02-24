Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $15,157.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,803,015 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

