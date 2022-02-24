Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.33

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.33 and last traded at $72.21, with a volume of 4395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.65.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ECPG. JMP Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68.
In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.
About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
