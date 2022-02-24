Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.33

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.33 and last traded at $72.21, with a volume of 4395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECPG. JMP Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.