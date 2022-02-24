Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.33

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.33 and last traded at $72.21, with a volume of 4395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.65.
ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68.
In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 350.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter.
About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
