Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.33

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.33 and last traded at $72.21, with a volume of 4395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.65.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 350.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

