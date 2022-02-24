Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.95

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 80.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,952,000 after buying an additional 413,625 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 67.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 103,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

