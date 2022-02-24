Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Director Carl Forest Sandler Sells 6,792 Shares of Stock

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) Director Carl Forest Sandler sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $61,331.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carl Forest Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Carl Forest Sandler sold 6 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENOB opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enochian Biosciences by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enochian Biosciences by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Enochian Biosciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Enochian Biosciences (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

