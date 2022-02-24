Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Director Carl Forest Sandler Sells 6,792 Shares of Stock

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) Director Carl Forest Sandler sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $61,331.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Carl Forest Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Carl Forest Sandler sold 6 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $54.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ENOB opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.
Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.
