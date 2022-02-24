Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Earnings Results

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

NYSE ETR traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.41. 38,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,852. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Entergy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

