EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 979.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $122.25 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.46 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

