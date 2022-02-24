EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE MS opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.87. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.