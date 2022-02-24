EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 385.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 109,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,105,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,299,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 601.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

