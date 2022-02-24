EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 57,495 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3,495.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,495 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $257.20 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.05 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.95 and a 200-day moving average of $318.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

