EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,911.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

