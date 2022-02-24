EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,548,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -764.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.82.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

