EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Holdings Decreased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,006,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 19,271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.00.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $418.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.69 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

