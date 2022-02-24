Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the investment management company will earn $1.62 per share for the year.

ECC stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $444.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $477,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 679,142 shares of company stock worth $9,586,877 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

