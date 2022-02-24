Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.83.

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.83. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.85 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

