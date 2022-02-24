Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Prudential Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Prudential Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

PRU stock opened at $110.89 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,694 shares of company stock worth $25,461,753 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

