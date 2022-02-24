Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.20.
NYSE ETRN opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)
Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.
