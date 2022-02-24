Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Position Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELS opened at $72.96 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

