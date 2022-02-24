Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.24 million.Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 988,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,155. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

