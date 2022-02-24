Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

Shares of ESS opened at $313.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $254.63 and a one year high of $359.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.24 and its 200-day moving average is $333.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

