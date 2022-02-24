Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.