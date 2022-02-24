Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €14.00 to €13.00. The company traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

