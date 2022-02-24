Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $426 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.84 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,546. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $168.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.93.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

